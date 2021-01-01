Advertisement

Curtis Lee Pope, 56, of Bandera, TX and formerly of Texarkana, TX passed from this life on Monday, December 28, 2020 in a tragic automobile accident.

He was born in Texarkana, TX on November 3, 1964 to parents, Billy Ray Pope and Narene Robinson Pope. Curtis grew up in Texarkana and met the love of his life Angela Wooten Pope. They were married on December 31, 2019 in Chimayo, New Mexico.

Curtis was employed by Sides Triple S Services LLC of Medina, TX as a superintendent and foreman. He loved his wife immensely and his dogs Patches and Rowdy. Curtis loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Angie, together they enjoyed traveling.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Narene Pope.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Angela Wooten Pope of Bandera, TX; son, Marshall Pope of Auburn, NY; sister, Toni Sherman (Randy) of Nash, TX; brothers, Jimmy Pope (Nannette) of Texarkana, TX; and Ricky Pope (Carol) of Redwater, TX; niece, Kaitlin Sherman of Nash, TX as well as numerous other nieces and nephews; in-laws, David and Melba Wooten and brother-in-law, Kyle Wooten (Berlly) of Simms, TX.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX 75503 with a visitation held 1 hour prior to services.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.