Jewon Lechelle Richard Davis was born on April 28,1972, to the late Margaret Ann Morgan and Thomas Melvin Richard. She graduated from Arkansas High and completed Beauty School in Arkansas. She was also a Dietician for more than 20 years. She loved the Lord, her family, and her best friend, Shaun.

Jewon was preceded in death by her parents, her great-grandma Ellabelle, her grandma Renabell Green, and her husband: Leon Davis.

~She leaves to cherish her memories~

Her Four Children: Antonio Richard

Damieon Richard

Dontrelle (Mercedes) Richard

Anthony Burnell

Her Siblings: Donyale (Kimberly) Richard

Tonya (Desmond) Reed

Robert (Tamera) Whiteside

Tralvese Mondine

Laron Westmoreland

Jackie Richard

Troy Mondine III

Marcus Jones

Sabrina McMurray

Denise (Millicent) Jones

Her Uncles: Marvin Ray (Silvia) Hamiliton

Larry Joe (Lawandra) Hamilton

Her three grandchildren: Ariana, Zayne, Dontrelle, and another on the way.

Her Nieces and Nephews: Marquise (Alexcia) Hunt, Tiara Williams, Joshua Richard, Aaron Richard, Caselle , John, Joshua, August Whiteside, Tamera. Morgan, Meagan Kendricks -Whiteside, Tianna Mondine, Alanna Hunt, and Josiah Johnson.

And a host of Cousins, relatives, and loved ones.

Visitation Friday, October 27, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 2:00 PM at Fairhaven Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Hill, Eulogist.