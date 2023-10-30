Jewon Lechelle Richard Davis was born on April 28,1972, to the late Margaret Ann Morgan and Thomas Melvin Richard. She graduated from Arkansas High and completed Beauty School in Arkansas. She was also a Dietician for more than 20 years. She loved the Lord, her family, and her best friend, Shaun.
Jewon was preceded in death by her parents, her great-grandma Ellabelle, her grandma Renabell Green, and her husband: Leon Davis.
~She leaves to cherish her memories~
Her Four Children:
Damieon Richard
Dontrelle (Mercedes) Richard
Anthony Burnell
Her Siblings:
Tonya (Desmond) Reed
Robert (Tamera) Whiteside
Tralvese Mondine
Laron Westmoreland
Jackie Richard
Troy Mondine III
Marcus Jones
Sabrina McMurray
Denise (Millicent) Jones
Her Uncles:
Larry Joe (Lawandra) Hamilton
Her three grandchildren: Ariana, Zayne, Dontrelle, and another on the way.
Her Nieces and Nephews: Marquise (Alexcia) Hunt, Tiara Williams, Joshua Richard, Aaron Richard, Caselle , John, Joshua, August Whiteside, Tamera. Morgan, Meagan Kendricks -Whiteside, Tianna Mondine, Alanna Hunt, and Josiah Johnson.