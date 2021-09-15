Jim Covert

Advertisement

James Adams Covert II, age 68 went to be with our heavenly father on September 11, 2021.

Jim was born on September 8, 1953, in Dallas, Texas. He was a Christian and a member of the Red Lick First United Methodist Church.

Jim’s love for music allowed him to retire backwards. He spent his early years playing drums for “Cross Tie Junction”, his middle years with the “The Wray Brothers Band” and his later years he was employed with Atlantic Track as a Safety Director.

Jim was married to his bride and best friend, Bonita, for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Bonita Birdwell Covert, one son and daughter-in-law James Adams Covert III and wife September, two daughters and sons-in-law; Kelli and Greg, Summer and Josh. His world was his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids; Michael, Tanner, Tori, Alexis, Jordan, Jesse, Wyatt, Kayla, Courtney, Iain, Oliver, Raelyn, and Campbell; one brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Sonya Covert; one sister and brother-in-law; Barbara and Jon Lange; two sisters-in-law, Kay Martin and Panda Carter as well as many nephews and nieces, cousins, friends, and a very special aunt; Jeanie Dobbs, that he loved.

He is preceded in death by his parents; J.A. and Mary Lou Covert and brothers-in-law; Michael Martin, David Carter, and Jim Richardson.

Anyone who got the chance to meet Jim loved and adored him.

Visitation and services are pending at this time.