Jim Johnson

James “Jim” Derrell Johnson, age 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 18, 2021, at his home.

Jim was born February 3, 1943, in Foreman, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the USS Frontier. Jim worked at Cooper Tire and then went on to be self employed as a roofer. He was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Madden Johnson, one brother and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa (Sunshine) King Johnson of Redwater, Texas; his children, Charley and Texanna Johnson of Redwater, Texas and Jamey and Rise’ Johnson of Texarkana, Texas; his grandchildren, Megan Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona, Anna Johnson of Prescott, Arkansas, Luke Johnson and Stuart Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona.

There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.