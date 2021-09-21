Walter Beckham

Advertisement

Walter Clinton Beckham, age 74, passed away on September 18, 2021.

He was born April 12, 1947 to James & Minnie Beckham in Mississippi.

Walter is survived by his daughter, Twyana Beckham and grandkids, Kashyla Beckham, Divine Watts-Rose, Jessica Williams, Eric Watts-Rose; brothers, James and Erma Beckham of Graham, Texas, Bobby Beckham, Ricky Beckham; sisters, Hazel and Odie Kidd, and Mary Harris all of Texarkana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

Funeral Services are going to be held at 2 PM, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at First Bikers Church of Texarkana, 1118 West 12th street.