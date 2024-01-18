Sponsor

Jim Rice, 70, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on January 14, 2024.

He was born on November 1, 1953, in Frankfurt, Germany to Earl and Ina Mae Rice. Jim dedicated his life to pouring into the lives of young people through sports.

Jim was raised in Nashville, AR where he attended Nashville High School. Following graduation, he went on to Henderson State University, where he played football and baseball. Jim had a successful career as a high school football coach and athletic director across Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas. He has coached at Arkansas High School, Mena, AR, Gurdon, AR, and he spent the majority of his career as the head football coach in Hooks, Texas where he cultivated many unforgettable relationships with the staff and students. Following his retirement from Hooks ISD, Jim ended his coaching career as the athletic director and football coach at Fouke, AR.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jim had a deep love for the outdoors. He was a successful amateur fisherman, participating in and winning numerous fishing competitions throughout the years. His passion for fishing extended to his grandchildren, as he taught them the art of angling and shared memorable moments together on the lake just outside his home.

Jim also cherished spending time at his hunting lease, catching up with his buddies, and enjoying the serenity of nature. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and he will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Earl and Ina Mae Rice, and brother, Perry Rice.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Rice; three children, Ally Price and husband Camron, Brittany Rice and fiancee Baker Flagg, Carson Rice and wife Cheyenne; his bonus children, Alison Walgama and husband Jonathan, Ashlea Eubanks and husband Drew, Ashton Huntze and husband Ryan; and twelve grandchildren, Lakely, Summit, Canyon, and Forrest Price, Will, Kate, Seth, and Gwen Walgama, Henry, Beau, and Eleanor Eubanks, and Isla Huntze.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 23rd, at 1 pm at Heritage Church in Texarkana. This gathering will serve as a testament to the impact he made on the lives of those around him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to Hospice of Texarkana or Heritage Church Texarkana.