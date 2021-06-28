Advertisement

Mr. Jim “Uncle Pete” Tweedle, age 81, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, in a local hospital.

Jim was born December 28, 1939, at El Dorado, Arkansas, and had lived most of his life in Genoa. He was a member of the Boyd Union Community Church and was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Inez Tweedle, his wife, Freda Cates Tweedle, and a daughter, KoKo Tweedle.

Survivors include one daughter, Cassy Dumas of Genoa, Arkansas, two grandchildren, Sherrea Moon and Cheyenne Dumas, one great-grandson, Kyler Moon of Genoa, Arkansas, two sisters-in-law, Gail Hacker and Patsy Hon and her husband Kenneth of Genoa, Arkansas, and a nephew, Larry Cates and his wife Liz of Mena, Arkansas.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Charles Bell and Rev. Steve Harper officiating.

Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery with military rites.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to: Cedar Grove Cemetery or Boyd Union Church, 2748 MC 17, Fouke, Arkansas, 71837.