Bill Chaney, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, changed locations from earth to Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pleasant Manor Nursing and Rehab.

Mr. Chaney was born August 6, 1935, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a retired minister and an accomplished musician. He was loved and respected by so many in his community.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Ann Chaney; one son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Beth Chaney of California; one daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Tony Jones of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Derek (Beth)Chaney, Valerie (Pete) Holmes, Wade Jones, and Jessica Jones; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Chaney, Annie Chaney and Lila Holmes; several nieces and nephews, a lifetime friend Deborah Hanson and many, many friends.

The family would like to thank Pleasant Manor Nursing and Rehab and Dierksen Hospice for the Awesome care that Bill received.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Chapelwood with Rev. Harvey Cornelius officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.