Jimmie O. Reed

Advertisement

Jimmie Orville Reed, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away December 22, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Reed was born on April 17, 1941 in San Diego, California to his parents Eddie and Inez Reed. He lived in Texarkana most of his life and retired as a butcher with Union Supply Grocery Store. Jimmie loved fishing, hunting, and wood working. But, most of all he his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Alan Reed.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce Reed of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, Dale Reed and wife Teresa of Genoa, Arkansas, Tim Reed and wife Kathy of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Eddie Reed of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Brenda McDowell of Texarkana, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.

