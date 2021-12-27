Advertisement

US Veteran

Bill Lindsey, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in a local hospital.

He was born on August 22, 1938 in Franklin County, Texas. His childhood years were spent in Hooks Texas with his parents and his seven siblings.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William and Karen Lindsey; granddaughter, Morgan Lindsey Starks and husband, Cody; grandson, Austin Lindsey; one sister, Jean Hensel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Vester and Effie Lindsey; sisters, Pauline Henderson, Mary Ellen Gieb, Bobbie McGuire, and Hilda Eubanks; brothers, Jerry Lindsey and Johnnie Lindsey.

After high school, Bill joined the Navy and proudly served on the Destroyer, U.S.S. Kidd. After serving his country, he began a career in industrial air conditioning. He later worked at International Paper Company as an Instrument Electrician until his retirements in December of 2000.



He was a Mason, a member of the camping club, “Loners on Wheels”, and many other social organizations. Bill was a social guy who loved being around his family and friends. His friendships were numerous and diverse and he cherished each one as family. He looked forward to his yearly trips to South Texas each fall where he spent six months out of the year. HE was loved by everyone who knew him and he will be missed by many.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at a later date.

