Jimmy Combs

James “Jimmy” Sterling Combs, age 54, of Hooks, Texas, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Combs was born July 1, 1968, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a correctional officer for Bowie County. He loved his family and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Simms, Texas and Assembly of God in Hooks, Texas.

He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Olivet Combs Couch; his two grandfathers, James T. Lindberg, and Sterling Combs; and a brother-in-law, Brian Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Combs; his parents, John and Rosealee Combs; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Justin Freshour and Heather and Culleon Hubbard; one son, James Sterling Combs, Jr.; five grandchildren, Lauren Hensley, Ethan Hensley, Khloe Hubbard, Jeremiah Hensley, and Kadin Hubbard; two sisters, Leah Combs Ballard and Salena Combs Hicks and her husband Daniel; his grandmother, Peggy Lindberg; his mother-in-law, Betty Jones; brother-in-law, Keith Jones and wife Lindsey; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Richard White officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

