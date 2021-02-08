Advertisement

Jimmy Dale Callahan, 84, of Foreman, Arkansas passed away February 6, 2021. He was born April 7, 1936 to Earl and Goldie Pender Callahan in Hoxie, Arkansas.

He was an Assembly of God member, he loved his family and to fish. Jimmy liked to talk about the roads and highways.

Mr. Callahan is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and brothers.

Jimmy leaves behind his wife of 65 years Glenda Ruth Adams Callahan of Foreman, Arkansas; children Susan Ruth and husband Eddie Rankins of Wataqua, Texas, Jimmy Scott and wife Joshlyn Callahan of Foreman, Arkansas, Paul Edward and wife Jennifer Callahan of Burleson, Texas, Tracie Rana and husband Carlton Nevels of Texarkana, Arkansas; closest grandchildren, Daniel, April, Judith, and Lyndon; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Mr. Callahan will be entombed at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Nash, Texas.

