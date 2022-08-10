Advertisement

Jimmy Dale Wooten Sr., 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, left his physical body on August 4, 2022. He was born on March 2, 1955, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was co-owner and operator at Wooten Sand and Gravel.

Mr. Wooten was preceded in death by his parents, John and Onita Wooten, and three siblings; Mike Wooten, Joe Wooten, and Judy Looney.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, and Paw. His love for his family and his faith in God was unwavering. To know him was to love him, but you were guaranteed to be loved by him. You were also guaranteed to have a nickname from him if you hung around long enough.

Jim loved with his whole heart, but he absolutely adored and cherished his “Maybelline.” She was his world, but to the world, she was his wife of 44 years, Gayle. From the beginning, he dedicated his life to his faith in God and his family. He was truly one of a kind, soft-spoken, hardworking, and humble Christian man. He helped raise his children with patience, hard work ethic, discipline, and humility. He always put others before himself and was not just the rock but the bolder that held his family together. He spent his days working alongside his son, Dale, his business partner and best friend. He spent the other half of his time appeasing and doing stuff for the other two ladies in his life, his girls, Sis and Kris. Being “Paw” was his favorite title earned, and he enjoyed nothing more than the time he spent with his seven grandkids and, most recently, great grandbaby. Whether at a cross country meet, softball, football, baseball field, cheer competition, horse show, fishing tournament, or church camp activities, he wore a smile and was beaming with pride. Jim was blessed with a large family of siblings and enjoyed every opportunity to gather and share laughter and a good meal. He served as an elder at Westside Church of Christ and was immersed in his church family and community. Jimmy is already dearly missed by his loved ones, who mourn their loss but celebrate his homecoming to his Lord and Savior.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Wooten, his son Jimmy “Dale” Wooten Jr., and daughter in love, Kristi Wooten, of Texarkana, Arkansas. Daughter and forever daddy’s girl, Alisa Adams, of Texarkana, Arkansas. His legacy will be carried on through his seven grandkids; Emily and Taryn Anderson, Zaydin, Zynlii, Zaxstyn Wooten, Izzy, and Ember Harvin, and one very sweet and special great-granddaughter, Evie Kate, all from Texarkana, Arkansas. He also leaves behind one sister, Joyce Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas, two brothers; Tommy and Judy Wooten on Minden, Louisiana, and Danny and Bernadette Wooten of Texarkana, Arkansas and two sisters in law Debbie Wooten of Fouke, Arkansas, and Angie Wooten of Texarkana Texas as well as a large amount of extended family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 A. M. Thursday at Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Lane, Texarkana, Texas, with Lance Mays and Steve McIntosh officiating. Burial will be at Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Pantry Ministry at Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Lane, Texarkana, Tx, 75501; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Arms of Hope Children’s Home, 7065 Love, Quinlan, TX 75474.

