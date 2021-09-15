Jimmy McWaters

Advertisement

Jimmy Dain “Uncle Bubba” McWaters, was born in Atlanta, Texas on November 21, 1972 and went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021. Jimmy Graduated from Atlanta High School in the spring of 1992. Jimmy was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, Texas. He was employed by Wal-Mart Stores for over 26 years. Jimmy had been currently working at Wal-Mart on Fourth Street in Longview, Texas. Jimmy will always be remembered for his sweet and loving kindness to all. His beautiful smile will always be remembered by those that encountered him.

Jimmy’s hobbies included, hunting, fishing, reading, watching all John Wayne westerns, and his favorite sports team – Texas Rangers Baseball, along with getting to go to a Rangers’ game with a buddy from work. The Atlanta Rabbits, New Orleans Saints, LSU Tigers, and the Dallas Cowboys were also a big part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his uncle Jimmy Thomas McWaters, “Paw” Pete McWaters and “Mom” Maggie McWaters of Atlanta, Texas. Left to cherish his memory his father Alton and Terry McWaters of Linden, Texas, Aunt Becky and Uncle David Harrison, and their children, Olivia and Joe Harrison of Hallsville, Texas, mother, Carolyn and husband Tony Welch of Garland, Texas; sisters, Dana Raper and husband Galen of Winnsboro, Texas, Dede Kappler and husband Herbert of Daingerfield, Texas, Julie McWaters and Andi of Linden, Texas, Dana and Chad Kessler of Little Elm, Aunt Suzy Choate of Atlanta, Texas, two great-aunts, Billy Fern Goodson and Emma Ganz of Vivian, Louisiana, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Advertisement

Celebration of life for Jimmy will be 10:00 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Hanner Funeral Chapel, with Bro. Paul Cothren officiating.

A visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9 am to 10 am at Hanner Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your charity of choice.