JL Foster, age 76 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at a local hospital. Mr. Foster was born June 30, 1944 in DeKalb, Texas to JJ Lavey (Dimp) and Dorothy Foster. He was a retired Bowie County Deputy, a US Army veteran and a member of the New Boston Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, .and a brother, Jackie Foster..

Survivors include his wife, Juanice Foster of New Boston, Texas, two sons and daughters in law, Jeffrey and Sharon Foster of Atlanta, Texas, Steve and Deadrye Foster of Atlanta, Georgia, two step children, Suzie and Chris Davis of Ormond Beach, Florida, Jason Loller of New Boston, Texas, six grandchildren, Jacob Foster, Bryan Foster, Jackson Foster, Keeley Foster, Jayce Foster, Bailey Foster, eight step grandchildren, nine step great grand children. Two sisters and one brother in law, Patricia and Charles Burkhalter, Maud, Texas, Shelia Foster of Hooks, Texas and numerous other friends and relatives.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jim Patterson and Curtis Smith officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 8,2021 at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Kildare Cemetery, Linden, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.

