Advertisement

Jo Ann Norton, age 92 of Wake Village, TX, passed away on Tuesday February 2, 2021 at her residence.

JoAnn had many special talents especially gardening. She would often rescue dying plants from area stores and nurse them back to healthy plants and later would photograph them and share them with the store’s employees. She loved all of her pets she had over the years but she spoiled her current fur baby, Winnie rotten. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and cooking special meals which will be greatly missed by her family. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church where she had many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray A Norton; her parents, Joe and Leona Royce Graves; 3 grandchildren, Lori Kaye and Whitney Leona Derrick and John Norton.

Advertisement

She is survived by her brother Jim Graves of Vero Beach, Florida; her children, Kaye Derrick and husband Bobby of Texarkana, Texas, Karen Mitchell and husband Tom of Ashdown, Arkansas, and Ron Norton and wife Ellen of Katy, Texas; 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the America Heart Association.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Jo Ann Norton, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.