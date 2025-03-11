Sponsor

Jo Frances Griffin Tuck, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas.

Mrs. Tuck was born on March 8, 1935, to Robert E. Griffin and Delma Katherine (Arnold) Griffin in Horatio, Arkansas.

Jo is survived by her husband of thirty-four years, John H. Tuck, and her three sons, Ken Goodson (Mary) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Mike Goodson (Mary Lou) of Farmington, Arkansas, and Glenn Goodson (Wendy) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and stepson: Dave Tuck of Mexico; She was the proud grandmother to eleven: Michele (Tim) Eickman, Mark (Katie) Goodson, Kelli (Simon) Soeholm, Chris ( Brooke) Goodson, Matt (Kristi) Goodson, Kevin (Keely) Goodson, Meredith (Andrew) Curtis and Michael Tuck, Hailey Tuck, and Tyler Tuck. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Katherine Brook Goodson and stepson John Tracy Tuck. Jo is also survived by her brother, Robert C. Griffin of Illinois; her sister, Janis Griffin Slean (Terry) of Florida; and fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Jo Frances was a long-time member of Northern Hills Baptist Church (formerly County Ave. Baptist Church) where she served faithfully as a member of the choir, taught young people and enjoyed the Senior Citizens ministry.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P. M. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854, with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 P. M. to 2:00 P. M.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, Summitt Baptist Church, 1048 S 48th Street, Suite B., Springdale, Arkansas 72762, Heartland Christian School, 810 S Cedar Street, Belton, Mo. 64012, or Caring to Love Ministries, 3813 N Flannery Rd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70814.