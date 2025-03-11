Sponsor

Walter Brent Ware, age 60, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Shreveport, Louisiana Hospital.

Brent was born on November 3, 1964, in California and lived in Fouke most of his life. He was a Real Estate Developer and attended Texarkana First Baptist Church and Church on the Rock. He had never met a stranger, had a funny sense of humor, and would make you laugh at a drop of a hat. He was kind and caring but had a powerful personality that people loved. Brent was very artistic and creative and enjoyed remodeling the houses. He collected Hot Wheels and had several saltwater aquariums and tropical fish. He also enjoyed spending time on the beach with family and friends. His parents, Bill Ware and Jeanne Batte Ware and one brother, Jerry Ware, preceded him in death.

He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Sher Ware of Concord, California; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Vicki and Ronnie Monroe of Fouke, Arkansas; Cynthia and Royce Heldt of Fouke, Arkansas; three nephews: Damon and Whitney Monroe of Fouke, Arkansas; Billy and Marla Ware of Marinez, California; Chris and Chrissy Heldt of Queen City, Texas; four nieces: Andrea Briggs and her husband, Matt of Genoa, Arkansas; Crystal Bender and her husband, Eric of Texarkana, Arkansas; Kayleigh Johnson and her husband, Drew of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Samantha Weible and husband, A. J. of Texarkana, Arkansas and a host of friends and family members.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor John Miller and Lanell Miller officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.