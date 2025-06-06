Sponsor

Jo Gwen Stevens, age 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in a local hospital.

Gwen was born on May 21, 1962, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, where she helped with the children’s church. She taught Pre-K at Beech Street First Baptist Church and First United Church, Arkansas, where her nurturing spirit, patience, and love for children left a lasting impact on every little heart she touched. Her classrooms were filled with laughter, learning, and warmth—a reflection of who she was.

Gwen had a deep love for her family and enjoyed every moment spent with them. She especially loved hunting and fishing alongside her husband and family. She was also a passionate Arkansas Razorback fan, proudly calling the Hogs every chance she got. Her heart weighed more than she did, overflowing with compassion, kindness, and unwavering devotion to her family, especially her grandson Camden Martin. She was preceded in death by her father, Travis Odom, and brother-in-law, Mark Jackson.

She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Lee Stevens of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law: Bailee and Kelby Martin of Lonoke, Arkansas; one son, Brayden Odom of Texarkana, Arkansas; her mother, Dona Odom of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Denise and John Jackson of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Jean Odom of Navarre, Florida; her grandson, Camden Martin her aunt, Carol Martin of Texarkana, Texas, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Lee McClone officiating. The burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.