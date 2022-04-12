Advertisement

Jo Linda Dillon Sturgeon, age 75, of New Boston, Texas, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, in a Texarkana, Texas hospice center. Jo was born March 11, 1947, in Dallas, Texas. Her loving parents were Dr. John Logan Dillon and Florence Reed McLaughlin Dillon also of Dallas, Texas. Jo was the youngest of five siblings whose names all began with the letter “J” – Jack, Jerry, Jan, Jane and Jo. After attending Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, Texas, Jo graduated from cosmetology school which started her more than 50-year career as a hair stylist and manicurist. After working with various beauty salons, Jo created her own business in the early 1980’s and never looked back. Her business, New Boston Beauty Salon was her pride and joy, and was a thriving salon in New Boston and the surrounding areas. Jo retired in 2012 and spent her final years traveling when she could, fishing when she could, taking the occasional trip to the casino, playing her favorite dice game, Farkle, with her best friend Jimmie Case, and visiting her twin boys and her great grandbabies.

Jo is survived by her twin boys, Lee Poston Sturgeon of Dallas, Texas and James Chappel Sturgeon and his wife Corina Sturgeon of Richardson, Texas; her stepdaughter Stacy Leigh Sturgeon Hairell of Yoakum, Texas; her sister Jane Henderson of Kansas City, Missouri and 3 great-grandchildren, Caylee, Caroline and Carson and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening April 14, 2022, and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday morning April 15, 2022, both at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas.

Jo will be deeply missed.

