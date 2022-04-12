Jean Hudson

Advertisement

Jean A. (Brownell) Hudson went to be with her Lord on April 9, 2022, in Sugar Land, Texas. A long-time resident of Texarkana, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Truett Hudson, also of Texarkana; her brothers Dean Brownell and Dale Brownell; her sisters Maye Gilmore and Mayme Kerf, all of Iowa.

Jean is survived by her daughter Sharon Brooks (husband David Brooks) and son John Hudson (wife Marie Hudson); by her grandchildren Matthew Brooks (wife Sarah Brooks), Michael Brooks, Grace Baruda (husband Mitchell Baruda), Joshua Hudson, Claire Hudson, Moriah Hudson, and Noah Hudson; and by her great grandson Henry Brooks.

Jean was a hairdresser, officer’s wife and a devoted wife and mother. She was a long-time member of Rose Hill Baptist Church (now Crossview Baptist Church), where she spent much of her adult life in teaching and in ministry to senior adults and those with special needs. Jean and Truett partnered together as parents, in ministry and in homemaking. Jean was an accomplished seamstress, cook and preserver of foods, which got plenty of practice from Truett’s prolific garden.

Over the last eight years, Jean has lived mostly with her daughter Sharon and son-in-law David, in Hallsville and more recently in San Antonio. While she enjoyed making new friends, her church and her friends in Texarkana remained dear to her and the times back in Texarkana and keeping up with friends and relatives from Texas to Iowa were some of her fondest times.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Texarkana with Rev. Kelsey Coleman officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.

