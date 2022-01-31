Advertisement

Joanna Burns, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by those who loved her most.

Mrs. Burns was born May 27, 1937, in Tatum, Texas. She was a retired Personnel Manager for Day & Zimmerman, a role that allowed her to impact the lives of many. She was a Christian and knew how important it was to share the gospel.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Gerry Hampton and Billy Hampton and by one stepson, Steve Burns.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Carl Burns of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and Grady Norton of Texarkana, Texas; one stepdaughter, Sherri Burns Enders of Florida; one sister, Mavis Freeman of Henderson, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Margie Burns of Texarkana, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Maegen Grant and husband Brandon, Shay Bagley and husband Gary, Kodie Bates and husband Michael, Ashton Smither and husband Justin, William Burns, Dalton Burns, Jordan Watkins and husband Jonathan, Lindsey Enders and Evan Enders; fifteen great grandchildren, and many relatives and friends whom she often took under her wing and helped guide along life’s journey.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Carl Teel officiating.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the service from 2-3 P.M.

