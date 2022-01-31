Advertisement

Henry Roland Endsley, age 84, of Raymondville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born on May 13, 1937, in New Edinburg, Arkansas, to George and Annie Faye Endsley.

Mr. Endsley spent his working days as a Pastor and as a Supervisor for the Cities of Texarkana and Paris. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, and playing guitar. His favorite times were spent with his family and his church family.

His family described him as witty, quiet, and friendly. Every person he met he treated with kindness and respect.

Advertisement

He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over fifty years, Ermina Patricia Endsley; his daughter, Michelle René Fett; his two brothers, Gary Endsley and Donnie Endsley; and his sister, Juanita Hornaday.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Aida Endsley; his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald P. and Anna Endsley; one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah L. and Dwayne Ray; seven grandchildren, Heather, Colton, Stephanie, Brittney, Whitney, Frankie, Kris; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Simmons, Patty Steirer, Donna Sellers; numerous nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with Bro. Jason Calhoun officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 31 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

