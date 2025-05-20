Sponsor

Joanne Sellers Caldwell, 86, quietly and peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the home of her daughter, Christine Caldwell, who took loving care of her for years.

Survivors are Christine of Texarkana, son Dana and his wife, Suzi Caldwell, of Bella Vista, granddaughters Emily and Holly Stouffer of Texarkana, brother Robert Sellers and wife Janie Day of Waco, Texas, nephew Tyler Sellers and niece Marnie Sellers and their families in College Station, Texas, and Waco, respectively, and nephew Drew Toler and family of Kansas City, Kansas, and niece Margaret Toler of Little Rock, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by husband Carroll, daughter Janie, and her parents, Preston and Christine Sellers.

Originally from Florida, Caldwell loved life and had a great sense of humor. For decades, she enjoyed being an active pastor’s wife in Arkansas and Florida, and prior to that, she delighted in being a “Preacher’s Kid” in the Sunshine State. Later in life she was proud to be the wife of the Southwest Arkansas Baptist Association Director of Missions and was thrilled to sing in church choirs, particularly during holiday seasons.

She grew to love Arkansas, particularly the Ozark Mountains, and was happy to call Texarkana home.

She held particular love for Pensacola, Florida, from where she graduated high school. Caldwell graduated from Stetson University, where she met husband Carroll, then the BSU Director there. She was a genuine Christian who did her absolute best to walk in Jesus’ footsteps. She was a longtime Sunday School teacher, substitute teacher and loving mother who cared deeply for her children and served as a great example to them. She was a fantastic poet, an animal lover, a champion to those less fortunate and a true friend who would do anything for anyone.

She will be interred beside her husband, who passed in 2002, at East Memorial Gardens Cemetery, next to daughter Janie, who passed in 1988, and her parents.

Visitation at Texarkana Funeral Home Texas Blvd. will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. A memorial service will be held there at 2 p.m. Wednesday.