Sponsor

Mary Ann Haynes, age 61, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Hospice of Texarkana. She was born on October 24, 1963, in Bethesda, Maryland, to James and Carol Haynes, Silver Springs, Maryland.

Ms. Haynes was a loyal and dedicated employee of Red River Federal Credit Union. Ms. Haynes has been a lifetime member of Sweet Adelines International since 1987, as a chorus member as well as a director. Once a month she enjoyed playing Bunco with familiar faces, Ladies Night Out. She was a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Carol Haynes.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter Carolan Cole and husband John; grandmother to Dawson Cole, Gabbi Cole, and Emma Cole all of Fouke, Arkansas; sister Janet Sykes of Mansfield, Pennsylvania and Kathy Silveira of Texarkana, Texas; brother James Haynes Jr. of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 26, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, in Nash, Texas. There will be a visitation on Monday, May 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Following the Memorial Service the family will accept friends at 1833 George Thomas Road in Texarkana, Texas.

Online Tributes can be posted at Texarkanafuneralhome.com