Jocelin Buendia Cruz, age 31, of Texarkana, Texas died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in a local hospital.

Funeral services will be held 2pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 prior to the service.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.