Arkansas Side Animal Care and Adoption Facility to Reopen Monday

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, is pleased to announce that, following a complete cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting, our current Animal Care and Adoption facilities will reopen on October 25, 2021. Normal hours for viewing and adoptions are 11:00 to 5:00 Monday thru Friday and 11:00 to 2:00 Saturday. You can reach the office at 870-773-6388. Our new staff—ACAC Director Lenor Teague, ACOs Martin Bennett and Anthony Caballero, ACO MRG Claire Oliver, and Administrative Assistant Shelia Dubey—are excited to welcome everyone back and to provide opportunities once again for dogs and cats in our community to find their loving, forever homes.

