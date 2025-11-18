Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Joe C. Terry, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 13, 2025. in a local hospital.

Mr. Terry was born on November 24, 1935, in Pike City, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of his life. From his earliest days, he carried a deep appreciation for family, hard work, and the beauty of the outdoors- values that shaped the man he would become.

Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend whose gentle spirit and steadfast faith touched all who knew him. Soft-spoken and mild-mannered, he had a calming presence that immediately put others at ease. His quiet strength, paired with his genuine kindness, made him someone people naturally turned to for comfort and encouragement.

He retired from Domtar Paper Mill in Ashdown, Arkansas, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served his country during the Korean War. He attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Joe loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and camping with friends and family. Those trips filled with laughter, shared meals, and peaceful moments by the water became some of his most cherished memories. In his spare time, he played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, and keyboard, and loved singing and playing gospel music.

In his later years, Joe and his wife, Bobbie, enjoyed quiet days bird watching from their back porch. Together, they found comfort and joy in observing the birds that visited daily. His integrity, loyalty, and compassion were evident to everyone blessed to know him. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Hazel Cooper Terry; his stepson, Larry Cooper; and one grandson, Timothy Burton II.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Combs Terry of Texarkana, Arkansas; his daughter, and son-in-law, Gloria and John Stewart of St. Augustine, Florida; this two stepdaughters, Carolyn and Burt McGaughey of Boerne, Texas; Tammie Burton and her husband Timothy Burton, Sr. of Texarkana, Arkansas; three stepsons and one stepdaughter -in-law; Ray and Lanita Cooper of Texarkana, Arkansas; Roger Cooper and Tony Combs all of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one grandson, J. D. Stewart of Dayton, Ohio, a host of step grandchildren, friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A. M. on Tuesday, November 18th at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Dan Jones officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service time, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M.