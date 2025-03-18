Sponsor

Joe Don Knight, age 80, of Texarkana, AR, passed away on March 16, 2025. He was born on September 23, 1944, in Hattiesburg, MS, to Obie C. Knight and Dennis Knight.

He spent his working days at Cooper Tire for 35 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and fellowshipping with friends.

Don never met a stranger and lived life with a big personality that lit up every room. He was a true friend to many, always ready to swap stories, share a laugh, and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Whether casting a line on his favorite Arkansas lakes with a cold drink in hand, kicking back with friends, or just shooting the breeze, he made every moment count.

He was preceded in death by His mother Obie Knight, father Dennis Knight, and three younger brothers Gayle, David, and Carroll Knight.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Ashley Falcon and husband Darrin Falcon; two grandchildren Anna and Whit Falcon as well as his long-time love Judy Ervin.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 18, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M.