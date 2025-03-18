Texarkana Man Formally Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Two Children

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Ark–Prosecutors in Miller County, Ark., have formally charged a Texarkana man with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault for misconduct involving two alleged victims which reportedly occurred more than a decade ago.

Randy Lynn Henry, 50, is facing two counts of rape involving a child under 14 which allegedly occurred between 2008 and 2013, according to records filed in Miller County circuit court last week.

Henry is facing a charge of rape involving a second child which allegedly occurred between 2008 and 2013 when the alleged victim was under 14 and three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor which allegedly occurred from 2008 to 2015 while Henry was in a position of trust or authority over the child.

Henry turned himself in to the Texarkana Ark. Police Dept. in January after news of the warrant for his arrest was publicized. He is currently free on a $350,000 bond, court records show.

If found guilty of rape, Henry faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison on each of three counts. If found guilty of sexual assault, Henry faces six to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000 on each of three counts.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Wren Autrey.