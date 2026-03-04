Joe Easley

SPONSOR

July 31, 1954 – February 25, 2026

Joe Harold. Easley was born on July 31,1954 to Aubrey and Louise Easley of Dyes, Arkansas.

Joe Harold Easley passed away February 24,2026 at his home in Texarkana, Texas.

Joe worked in the bumper Repair business over several states. Joe enjoyed, watching Little Rascals, Beverly Hill ,Gomer Pile,all western movies. Joe’s heart resonated with the melodies of his guitar as he delighted in playing music that brought smiles to the faces of family and friends. He also cherished the tranquility of fishing, appreciating the peace that nature gifted him. .

He is survived by his daughters:

Sarah Rodney Burns, Kelsie Easley,and Cindy Easley all of Texarkana, TX/AR.

Grandchildren:

Daylen, Braylen, Jayden, Kayden, DJ and Kingston.

Joe is survived by:

Brother:Roy (Mary)Easley of Mountain Home, MO.

Sisters: Faye (Ricky) Melton of Bruce, MS, Carolyn Benson of Monroe, AR and Linda Champion of Rockford, IL.

He is preceded in death by Joyce (Ken) Thomas of Pleasant Hill, MO, Aubrey (Sarah) Easley Jr of Dekalb, IL, Travis Easley of Gilmore, AR, Margie (George) Whitaker of Rockford, IL, Walter (Ed) (Sharron) Easley of Rockford, IL, Patricia Price of Memphis, TN, Don Easley of Benton, AR, Timmy Easley of Monroe, LA and Tony (Mya) Easley all of Monroe, LA

A graveside service will be held at the Tyronza Cemetery in Tyronza, Arkansas on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 2:00 pm, allowing family and friends to gather and share their memories of Joe. Bro. Rick Melton will be officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

