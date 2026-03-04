Joyce Avant

SPONSOR

JULY 13, 1937 – MARCH 2, 2026

PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE. — Thursday, March 5

Joyce Teague Avant passed away on March 2, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on July 13, 1937, Joyce was a resident of Texarkana, Texas. She was a past member of College Hill Methodist Church. Joyce loved bowling and was a member of the Women’s bowling league. Participated as a dancing granny and performed at nursing facilities for their residents.

SPONSOR

From her high school days, Joyce attended Ebenezer Church Camp, where she formed lifelong friendships and deepened her walk with God. She continued returning to camp over the decades which brought her joy year after year. Loved spending time with family.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband William “Bill” Avant and five sisters and a brother.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Ray and Lisa Avant of Center Point, TX; one daughter and son-in-law Renea and Don McMillon of Texarkana, TX; two grandchildren Michael and Cheyenne Avant of Center Point, TX. and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the sitters and staff of the Oaks Assisted Living and Heritage Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

View full obituary and leave condolences