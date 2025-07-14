Sponsor

Joe Phillip Hadaway, age 80, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on July 9, 2025. He was born on November 23, 1944, in Nathan, Arkansas to Mary and Joe B. Hadaway.

He spent his working days as a shop manager of Hadaway Collision and was the founder of Hadaway Paint and Body Shop. He was a member of the First Baptist Church on Moore’s Lane in Texarkana, Texas. He was a veteran in the United States Army.

His hobbies consisted of spending time with his family, sitting outside, listening to the sounds of the whippoorwills, telling stories and jokes, eating fried pickles and fried catfish, riding his Goldwing, and having a love for bass fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Joe B. Hadaway; first wife Bobbie Hadaway Skinner; and Virginia “Jeanie” Hadaway.

Left to cherish his memory are Phillip (Stacey) Hadaway, Jennifer (Shane) Campbell, Angel (Jamie) Wagner, Robert (Jennifer) McGuinness, and Ginger (Stacy) McDonald; his siblings, Mike (Frankie) Hadaway and Tammie (Jeff) Hadaway Smith; grandchildren: Lauren, Laikyn, Gage, Maddie, Samantha, J.D., Robby, Cody, Falyn, Nathan, and Ashley; great grandchild: Arden; several nieces and nephews, along with a host of other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 14, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Mike Powell officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A visitation will be held Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

The family will be at 3 Tyler Lane, Hooks, Texas 75561.