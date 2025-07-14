Wayne Robinson Johnston

Sponsor

Wayne Johnston, age 75, passed away on Friday, July 11, 2025, at his residence.

Wayne was born on March 31, 1950, in Texarkana, AR to his parents Wayne ‘Tommy’ Johnston Sr., and Perrie Mae McWilliams Johnston Crabtree.

Wayne took pride in his career as a pipeliner, where he retired after 56 years from Local Union 798. He was also a talented farrier. He was known for his steady hands, deep knowledge, and love for the animals he worked with. His reputation and true horsemanship made him well known for the trade taking him as far as having the opportunity to shoe the Budweiser Clydesdales and later to Loretta Lynn’s ranch where he shod many head for her and her husband.

In his free time, he enjoyed trail riding and spending time in the mountains and taking care of his mules.

Above all, his greatest treasure in life was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proud of the people they became, and nothing brought him more joy than watching them grow and succeed.

He leaves behind a legacy of integrity and craftsmanship—a life well lived and well-remembered. Many friends would say, “We knew Wayne Johnston would be the same tomorrow as he was today.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Johnston, two sons, Shannon Johnston and Landon Johnston; and one brother, Ricky Johnston.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Melanie Baird, and husband, Timothy, of Fouke, AR; grandchildren, Jade Willard (Michael), Payton Benson (Kade), Riley Baird (Taylor), Austin Johnston (Ali), and Tyler Johnston; great grandchildren, Kadence, Michaela and Maddex Willard, Maybree Benson, Indee Benson, Jensen and Jolie Johnston; his siblings, Ray Crabtree Jr. (Melissa), Teresa Crabtree (Jerry Dale), Randy Johnston (Joy); special friends, James Westmoreland, Jeff Scoggins, Larry Wayne Crank, and J.W. Crabtree; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Visitation will be held the evening prior from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Burial will be at Rocky Mound Cemetery.