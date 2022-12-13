Joe W. Smith, Jr.

Advertisement

Joseph Wallace Smith, Jr., age 79, of Hooks, Texas, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Smith was born July 17, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Joe W. and Berniece Grimes Smith. He graduated from Hooks High School and was a charter member of First Methodist Church of Hooks. Joe was owner and operator of Smith Farms north of Hooks on Red River.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lu and Billy Stotts of Texarkana, Texas, sister Susan Oaks of New Boston, Texas, two nieces, Christy Gibson and Amy Stotts, and one nephew, Tuck Gibson.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, December 12, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Bro. Les Colley officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

