Sponsor

Joel Thomas Kelley, also known as “Bizkit”, 49, of Texarkana passed away on April 8, 2025. He was born May 21, 1975, to Jack and Bonnie Kelley in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Kelley and brother Jason Edward Kelley, fathers in law Steven Davis and Mike Wooten.

Survivors include his wife, Lori Davis Kelley of Texarkana; father Jack Kelley of Texarkana, special nieces Jordan Kelley of Texarkana, Kayla Kelley of Texarkana, Taylor Davis of Texarkana, nephew Austin Davis of Texarkana, one brother Jeffrey Scott Kelley of Texarkana, one sister Jennifer Diane Kelley of Texarkana; three special brothers James Boyad Doss, Robert Wayne Doss, and Jason Robert Walston; mother in law Debbie Wooten, two fur babies Izzy and Rumble along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Joel has been with the Union since 2001 and currently served on the E Board. He was employed at IBEW Local 301 as a Union Electrician and also taught the incoming apprentice electricians.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Legacy House, 4204 Main Street, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 5-7 pm. Service will be Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home at 1:00 pm.