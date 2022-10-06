Advertisement

Margaret Joella Rutherford, age 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Mrs. Rutherford was born July 9, 1938, in Arden, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. Joella was a retired bookkeeper who previously worked for Davis Lumber Co. and the Tennison Brothers. She was also a faithful member of Beech Church Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Joella was a loving and caring person who always placed the needs of others first. She loved her furry friends Buster, Annie, Ziggy, and Alley. They loved her just as much. Joella enjoyed shopping trips with her daughter, Monica, but most of all looked forward to picking up her granddaughter Ella from school every day.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Robert Rutherford of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Walter Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, Mark Rutherford of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Scott Rutherford of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Herbert Boyer of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Mandy Fannin, Tony Rutherford, and Chad Rutherford and his wife, Yen Rutherford; one great-granddaughter Ella Fannin and a host of friends and other relatives.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503, or to Beech Street First Baptist Church, 601 Beech Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Richard Posey officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

