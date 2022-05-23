Advertisement

John Clay Brown age 73 of New Boston, Texas passed away May 14, 2022 in a Shreveport Louisiana Hospital. Mr. Brown was born April 16, 1949 in Palm Springs, California. He was a retired Equipment Specialist with Red River Army Depot, United States Army and Vietnam Veteran and is preceded in death by a son, William L. Pate and a brother, James W Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Jayne Brown of New Boston, Texas, one son, John C. Brown, Jr. and wife Tima, one daughter, Ronica Hatfield and fiancé Chris Perkins of Ashdown , Arkansas, grandchildren, Joshua Pate and wife Casey, Kayla Fowler and husband Shane, Dalton Hatfield and wife Kathryn, Logan Pate, Madison Brown, Mallory Brown, 8 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Mark Brown and wife Sharon of Emory, Texas, Bill Embry of Maud, Texas, one sister Becky Sorsby and husband, Billy of Maud, Texas and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas. The family will be at the home of John and Jayne Brown.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas..

