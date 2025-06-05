Sponsor

John David Mueller, age 81, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at home surrounded by his precious family.

David was born August 8, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Arno and Rozzie Mueller. He spent his young life living all over the United States and Canada because of his father’s job as a Geologist for Sun Oil Company. He eventually returned to Texarkana to attend Texarkana College where he met the love of his life, Martha (WIlliams) Mueller. They married April 11, 1963, and for the next almost fifty-four years, they shared life, built a home filled with love, and raised their children and grandchildren. David attended First Baptist Church where he especially enjoyed his Sunday School Class.

David held a Master’s Degree in Education. Most of his career was spent as Dean of Instruction at Texarkana College.The friends he made and the many accomplishments while at Texarkana College were among some of his fondest memories.

Preceding him in death was his wife of almost 54 years, Martha Mueller, and his parents, Arno and Rozzie Mueller. David is survived by his children: Cathy (daughter) and Mark Burgess, Kim Altenbaumer (daughter), and Craig (son) and Lori Mueller. He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: John Mark, Taylor, Ruth Anne, and Hannah Burgess, Catherine Burgess, John, Suska, Nora, and Annie Altenbaumer, and Josh and Abigail Altenbaumer, Luke Mueller and fiance Jocie Bickham, and Grady Mueller.

Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard on June 10, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a private burial at a later date.

David always felt that he led a very fulfilled life. He loved the Lord, his wife, and family with all of his heart. One of his biggest passions was travel. He made trips all over the United States with his family and later with Martha all over the world. David was an avid coin collector and also a well respected board member of many organizations. David spent much of his free time reading and read thousands of books including the Bible which he read through many times. Everyone who met David loved him and enjoyed having conversations about his travels, books, experiences, and family.

We want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of the healthcare workers that have taken care of David over the last few years. Your special care and compassion will never be forgotten.