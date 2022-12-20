Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

John Franklin Hall, 89 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his residence after a long illness. Mr. Hall was born July 26, 1933 in Hooks, Texas to Louis Cheatham and Bertha Mae Langford Hall. He was self-employed as a Building Contractor, Owner of Hall Supply Company and the Kountry Market. He was also a Farmer and Brangus Cattle Rancher. Mr. Hall was a United States Army Veteran, member of the Malta Baptist Church, former AQHA member, New Boston Round-Up Club, New Boston and Texarkana Quadrille and participated in the Texas Sesquicentennial Wagon Train. He was an organizer of the New Boston Pony Express and served on the original Central Bowie County WSC Board.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, William David Sr. and Minnie Wood Hall, Thomas Edward and Cora Jane Cox Langford, a brother, William Hall, sister Margie Osborn, son in law, Jimmy Griffin and a granddaughter, Morgan Seals.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 69 years, JoAnn Hall of New Boston, Texas, three daughters, Connie Griffin of Simms, Texas, Christy and husband David Seals of New Boston, Texas, Kim and husband Damond Reed of Aubrey, Texas, five grandchildren, Todd and wife Rachael Durham, Wade Griffin, Tanner Griffin and Kaleigh, Heath and wife Taylor Seals and Allison Reed. His 5 great grandchildren, Libby and husband Trenton Bonner, Landon Durham, Cash Durham, Colton Durham, Kyler Griffin, one great great grandchild, Blakely Bonner and a number of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Malta Baptist Church with Bro. Roy Ford, Bro. Todd Reed and Bro. Kelley Shanks officiating. Interment will be in Woodmen Cemetery, DeKalb, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. before services

