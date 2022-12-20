Laurie Webb

Advertisement

Laura “Laurie” Anne Webb, age 61, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her residence.

Laurie was born January 11, 1961, in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Jerry and Louise (Waters) Holder. She was retired from Texarkana Independent School District where she was a teacher’s aide for many years. She loved keeping children and working in the nursery at her church, First Baptist Church of Wake Village, where she was an active member. Laurie also enjoyed cross-stitching but most of all she was a wonderful, loving Nana to her two grandchildren. This was by far her favorite role.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Steve Holder, and one sister-in-law, Deborah Holder.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Katie Webb of Texarkana; two grandchildren, Braxton and Meredith Webb; two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Connie Holder of Texarkana and Philip and Beth Holder of Sour Lake, Texas along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, December 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church Wake Village with Rev. Scott Neathery officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

