John Franklin Renfro, age 91, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Renfro was born December 21, 1932 in Stephens, Arkansas. He was a retired Machinist and a member of Arabella Heights Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Nail Benders for Jesus group and a Veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Renfro enjoyed going hunting, fishing, and creating wood carvings. He also loved to spend his time with his church family, doing activities, especially with the Nail Benders. He was a kind and loving man. He was also fun and giving. He loved his family and would do anything for them. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Renfro; son, Lloyd Renfro; his parents, Conley and Auzradean Renfro; two brothers, Bill Renfro and James Renfro; three sisters, Linda Renfro, Brenda Carter, and JoAnn Morton.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Leslie and Gayle Renfro of Texarkana, Arkansas, Lonnie and Lynn Renfro of Wake Forrest, North Carolina; two daughters and sons-in-law, LaVonda and Tracy Skinner of Texarkana, Arkansas, Loretta and Alex Orelchikov of Moscow, Russia; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; one brother, Orris Renfro and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 26, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Jay Stine officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation South Central Chapter, Attn: Donor Services 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.

