Spring 2024 Graduation at UA Cossatot

The University of Arkansas Cossatot celebrated Spring 2024 Graduation at the Historic Bank of Lockesburg Gymnasium on Friday, May 17th. The event took place in front of a record crowd, which included UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt, Dr. Edward Fryar of the UA System Board of Trustees, as well as Barbara Dixon, Dori Gutierrez, Brenda Tate, and Tim Pinkerton of the UAC Board of Visitors. In all, 231 graduates earned a total of 443 degrees and professional certificates, including 66 area high school students who earned 139 awards. Honor graduates included:
Summa cum Laude (GPA 3.9 – 4.0)
Amity – Anna Sutton, Brayden Taylor
Ashdown – Anna Wade
De Queen – Laynee Dinger, Lorel Morphew, Elaina Rivas, Alejandra Rodriguez, Jamileth Rueda, Nancy Santiago, Rachel Servante, Rachel Williamson
Dierks – Kevin Herrington, Ally Hogg
Glenwood – Alexus Caldwell, Katie Clinton, Knighten Richter, Emily Tigue
Hot Springs – William Capps
Lockesburg – Aubrey Carver, Destiney Conatser, Megan Midgett
Murfreesboro – Kara Jackson
Nashville – Steven Caldwell, Kiersten Priddy, Kaitlin Runnels, Emily Wallis, Wren Washburn
New Boston – Justin Beel
Newhope – Austin Mack
Texarkana – Kara Thompson
Magna cum Laude (GPA 3.7 – 3.89)
Amity – Kaden Owens
Ashdown – Isabella Woolfley
De Queen – Jesus Campos-Gaona, Zoe Helms, Imagene Pedraza
Foreman – Caroline Beasley, Melissa Wright
Gillham – Angelica Aguilar
Langley – Taylor Kelley
Lockesburg – Stephanie Wiley
McCaskill – Kristen Hendry
Mineral Springs – Kendyll McKinney
Murfreesboro – Jay Stuard
Nashville – Paula Alvarez, Jenna Hostetler, Justine Seavers, Mason Sillivan
New Boston – Jennifer Beel
Wilton – Are’jeon French
Cum Laude (GPA 3.5 – 3.69)
Ashdown – Thomas Ringgold
Cove – Hannah McLain
De Queen – Adolfo Barreto, Jasmin Cisneros, Jera Cotton, Kane Faulkenberry, Abigail Morris, Penelope Sims, Samantha Wilkerson
Dierks – Lillian Glass
Foreman – Meghan Buchanon, Landon Lansdell, Shanika Wright
Langley – Sydney Bruce
Lockesburg – Cesar Cortes Espinoza, Emily Neel, Shayla Pruitt
Murfreesboro – JohnAaron Legate
Nashville – Samuel Rodgers
Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Members:
Katie Clinton of Amity
Anna Sutton of Amity
Demi Leonard of Horatio
Easton Stevens of Kirby
Samuel Rodgers of Nashville
Andrea Davis of Texarkana
In addition, 19 area high school students earned an Associate’s Degree from UA Cossatot, including:
Anna Sutton of Amity
Isabella Woolfley of Ashdown
Madison Gentry, Zoe Helms, Elaina Rivas, Jamileth Rueda & Penelope Sims of De Queen
Ally Hogg of Dierks
Demi Leonard of Horatio
Alexus Caldwell, Katie Clinton, Knighten Richter & Emily Tigue of Glenwood
Easton Stevens of Kirby
Taylor Kelley of Langley
Aubrey Carver & Destiney Conatser of Lockesburg
Kiersten Priddy & Emily Wallis of Nashville
Fourteen students earned their GED’s at UAC:
Kaida Bromley, Kaylee Farrier, Jakailyn Martin &Asia Tavorn– Ashdown
Jayla Verdin – De Queen
Evette Hamer, Aiden Reaves & Brayden Sexton – Foreman
Katherine Chambers, Elijah Hamilton, Matthew Strain & Jayla Verdin – Nashville
Christian Farmer – Newhope
Nahomi Ruiz – Wickes
The complete roster of Spring 2024 graduates includes:
Angel Abarca, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen
Angelica Aguilar, Associate of Science, Business, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Gillham
Lisandro Alfaro, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Mineral Springs
Lester Jared, Alonso, CWLD, Technical Certificate, Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Dierks
Esteban Alvarez, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Paula Alvarez, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville
Jonathan Anderson, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Dallas
Axel Andraca, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Fernando Aparicio, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen
Maddox Arnold, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Nashville
Stephanie Bagley, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg
Ramiro Bahena, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Alexander Bailey, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Murfreesboro
Brittany Bailey, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Juan, Balderas, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen
Tracy Banks, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Nashville
Kaitlyn Barnes, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Adolfo Barreto, Technical Certificate , Welding, Technical Certificate , Pipe Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding SMAW Stainless Steel, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding GTAW, De Queen
Alexis Baughn, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville
Jesse Bearden, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Nashville
Caroline Beasley, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, 24.01, Foreman
Jennifer Beel, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, New Boston
Justin Beel, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Technical Certificate, General Studies, New Boston
Kevin Bernal Lara, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen
Cole Binkley, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Lockesburg
Terry Bohanan, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, De Queen
Josue Bolanos Lopez, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Skylar Bostic, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Murfreesboro
William Bradford, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Horatio
Tucker Brown, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate , Pipe Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding GTAW, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding SMAW Stainless Steel, De Queen
Sydney Bruce, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Langley
Meghan Buchanan, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Foreman
Kolton Buck, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, McCaskill
Kyle Burnham, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Nashville
Victoria Burns, Technical Certificate, General Studies, New Boston
Alexus Caldwell, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of Science, Psychology, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Glenwood
Isai Camacho, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Automotive & Diesel Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Certificate of Proficiency, Electrical Systems & Engine Performance, Nashville
Jasmin Camacho, Certificate of Proficiency, Emergency Medical Technology, Nashville
Javier Campos-Gaona, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Technical Certificate, Automotive & Diesel Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Certificate of Proficiency, Electrical Systems & Engine Performance, De Queen
William Capps, Technical Certificate, Welding, 48.051, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Hot Springs
Jose Carbajal, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding SMAW, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding GMAW/FCAW, Horatio
Aubrey Carver, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg
Heather Castle, Certificate of Proficiency, Digital Media & Marketing, Ozan
Daniel Chambers, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Umpire
Clyde Chandler, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen
Nolan Chandler, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Ashdown
Matthew Chaney, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks
Jasmin Cisneros, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Ethan Clay, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Lockesburg
Katie, Clinton, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Glenwood
Destiney Conatser, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, 24.01, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg
Kelly Corley, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Horatio
Cesar Cortes Espinoza, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Lockesburg
Jera Cotten, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, De Queen
Kaydee Cowling, Associate of Science, Agriculture Science, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Addison Cox, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, Nashville
Colton Cox, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Murfreesboro
Jason Coy, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Ashdown
Jared Crabtree, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Murfreesboro
Patrick Crumpton, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Foreman
Andrea Davis, Associate of Applied Science, General Business, Technical Certificate, Accounting, Technical Certificate, Business Management, Texarkana
Kevin Denova, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, De Queen
Laynee, Dinger, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Shalamar Dinger, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg
Hailey Elmore, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, De Queen
Donovan Ester, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen
Eufemia Estrada, Associate of Applied Science, General Business, Amity
Neely Everett, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Ashdown
Garrett Ewing, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Nashville
Kane Faulkenberry, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Michelle Ferretiz, Certificate of Proficiency, Esthetician, De Queen
Kendall Foster, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, Dierks
Brayden Frachiseur, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, De Queen
Are’jeon French, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Technical Certificate , General Studies, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Wilton
Sarah Fulgium, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Dierks
Todd Gallegos Certificate of Proficiency, Emergency Medical Technology, Mineral Springs
Daniel Garcia, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Gurdon
Florencio Garcia, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen
Madison Gentry, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen
Lillian Glass, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Dierks
Ercilia Gomez, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, De Queen
Mirian Gomez, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Alexis Gonzalez, Technical Certificate, Automotive & Diesel Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Certificate of Proficiency, Electrical Systems & Engine Performance, Bearden
Madison Gray, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville
Carter Hamilton, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Lockesburg
Zoe Helms, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen
Kristen Hendry, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, McCaskill
Kevin Hernandez, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Gillham
Manuel Hernandez, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding GMAW/FCAW, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding SMAW, De Queen
Marisol Hernandez, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Orlando Herrera, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, De Queen
Kevin Herrington, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Dierks
Jacob Hibbs, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Andrew Hill, Technical Certificate, General Studies Dierks
Jeron Hill Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Dierks
Tiffany Hill, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Ashdown
Cohl Hinton Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Ashdown
William Hockaday, Certificate of Proficiency, Emergency Medical Technology, Nashville
Ally Hogg, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Dierks
Keyonna Holley, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, 24.01, Centerville
AmAr Hopkins, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Mineral Springs
Jenna Hostetler, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Nashville
Xitlally Huesca, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, De Queen
Casen Hunter, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Lockesburg
Haley Hutzel, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, Prescott
Kara Jackson, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Murfreesboro
Marco Jimenez, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Mineral Springs
Nakesha Johnson, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Mineral Springs
Benjamin Johnson, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen
Curtis Jones, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks
Braden Kegley, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Foreman
Taylor Kelley, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Langley
Braydee Kennemore, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Ashdown
Allison King, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Dierks
Cason Klitz, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Winthrop
Linda Kuykendall, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Technical Certificate , General Studies, De Queen
Landon Lansdell, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Foreman
Carley Lee, Certificate of Proficiency, Nail Technician, Winthrop
Sadie Leeper, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen
Santana Leeper, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Antoine
JohnAaron Legate, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Murfreesboro
Demi Leonard, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Horatio
Easton Leonard, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Horatio
Isauro Lopez, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Austin Mack, Associate of Science, Business, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Newhope
Joshua Marcum, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Nashville
Josue Marquez, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks
Adrian Martinez, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Diana Martinez, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, De Queen
Diego Martinez, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, De Queen
Lorena Mauldin, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, Dierks
Juane Maxwell, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Lockesburg
Kendyll McKinney, Associate of Science, Business, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Mineral Springs
Hannah McLain, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Cove
Merced Medina, Certificate of Proficiency, Esthetician, Mineral Springs
Jessica Medina-Frias, Certificate of Proficiency, Nail Technician, Nashville
Giovanni Mendez, Technical Certificate, Business Management, Certificate of Proficiency, Business Management, De Queen
Yandel Mendez, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen
Megan Midgett, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg
Austin Miller, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Lockesburg
Stacy Miller, Associate of Science, Middle Level Education, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Wickes
Brandon Morales, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Roxanna Morales Duran, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate , General Studies, De Queen
Lorel Morphew, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Abigail Morris, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Hunter Morris, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks
Lauren Mounts, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Nashville
Jazmin Munguia, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Jared Munoz, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, De Queen
Kendall Muse, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, New Hope
Emily Neal, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg
Carlie Neel, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Langley
Carlie Neel, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Langley
Yerania Neri-Garcia, Technical Certificate, Accounting, Nashville
Kaden, Owens, Associate of Science, Agriculture Business, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Technical Certificate, Agriculture, 1.0000, Amity
Zachary Patrick, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Nashville
Luke Pearce, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen
Imagene Pedraza, CA, Technical Certificate, Agriculture, De Queen
Jandy Peek, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate , General Studies, Haworth
Jennifer Perez, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Mineral Springs
Maurice Piggee, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Jorge Pioquinto, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Nashville
Hayden Powers, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Lockesburg
Kiersten Priddy, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville
Reed Proctor, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Foreman
Shayla Pruitt, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Lockesburg
Kevin Quiroz, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Horatio
N’kyia Randle, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Columbus
Ashley Rechkemmer, Associate of Science, Psychology, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Ashdown
Knighten Richter, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Glenwood
Thomas Ringgold, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Ashdown
Perla Rios, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, 24.01, Nashville
Elaina Rivas, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen
Samuel Rodgers, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Nashville
Alejandra Rodriguez, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Gerardo Rosas, Technical Certificate, Welding, De Queen
Jorge Rosas, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Thomas Rosenbaum, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Mineral Springs
Holly Rucker, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Nashville
Jamileth Rueda, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen
Kaitlin Runnels, Technical Certificate, Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Nashville
Jesus Salazar, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks
Gabriel Sanchez, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Jennifer Santamaria, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville
Nancy Santiago, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, De Queen
Blake Sawyer, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, De Queen
Faurice Scott, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Texarkana
Justine Seavers, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville
Kaden Segraves, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Foreman
Rachel Servante, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, De Queen
Eli Sharp, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Umpire
Mark Sillavan, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Nashville
Mason Sillavan, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Nashville
Rustin Simmons, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Newhope
Penelope Sims, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen
Wade Skinner, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Murfreesboro
Conner Smith, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Foreman
Samiyah Smith, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Rayville
Edward Sosa, Associate of Science, Business, De Queen
Jaden Soto, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, De Queen
Brian Staggers Jr., Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Nashville
Ethan Starwalt, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Dierks
Easton Stevens, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Kirby
Shastity Stone, Associate of Science, Middle Level Education, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, 13.05, Foreman
Adam Strange, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Lockesburg
Jay Stuard, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Murfreesboro
Ethan Sullivan, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Nashville
Anna Sutton, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Amity
Bryan Tapia, Technical Certificate, Welding, De Queen
Brayden Taylor, Associate of Science, Agriculture Business, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Technical Certificate, Agriculture, Amity
Ulyses Tepozotlan, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, De Queen
Kara Thompson, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Texarkana
Emily Tigue, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Glenwood
Ismael Tinajero, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Horatio
Kenyon Turner, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Amity
Cristian Varela-Hernandez, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Horatio
John Viana, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen
Gunner Voss, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Winthrop
Anna Wade, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Ashdown
Ashlee Waller, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Ashdown
QueVon Walley, Technical Certificate, General Studies, La Porte
Emily Wallis, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville
Robert Walraven, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Ashdown
Eli Ward, Associate of Science, Agriculture Business, Technical Certificate, Agriculture, Horatio
Wiley Washburn, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate , General Studies, Nashville
Henry Welch, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Winthrop
Hunter White, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Kirby
Stephanie Wiley, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Lockesburg
Samantha Wilkerson, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Rachel Williamson, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, De Queen
Cailey Wilson, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Murfreesboro
Casey Winser, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Andreia Wolcott, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen
Jerome Wolcott, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen
Blane Woods, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Nashville
Isabella Woolfley, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Ashdown
William Worley, Certificate of Proficiency, Emergency Medical Technology, Nashville
Melissa Wright, Associate of Science, Psychology, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Foreman
Shanika Wright, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Foreman
Hunter Young, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Dierks
Kevin Zunun, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, De Queen
