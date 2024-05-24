Spring 2024 Graduation at UA Cossatot

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Cossatot celebrated Spring 2024 Graduation at the Historic Bank of Lockesburg Gymnasium on Friday, May 17th. The event took place in front of a record crowd, which included UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt, Dr. Edward Fryar of the UA System Board of Trustees, as well as Barbara Dixon, Dori Gutierrez, Brenda Tate, and Tim Pinkerton of the UAC Board of Visitors. In all, 231 graduates earned a total of 443 degrees and professional certificates, including 66 area high school students who earned 139 awards. Honor graduates included:

Summa cum Laude (GPA 3.9 – 4.0)

Amity – Anna Sutton, Brayden Taylor

Ashdown – Anna Wade

De Queen – Laynee Dinger, Lorel Morphew, Elaina Rivas, Alejandra Rodriguez, Jamileth Rueda, Nancy Santiago, Rachel Servante, Rachel Williamson

Dierks – Kevin Herrington, Ally Hogg

Glenwood – Alexus Caldwell, Katie Clinton, Knighten Richter, Emily Tigue

Hot Springs – William Capps

Lockesburg – Aubrey Carver, Destiney Conatser, Megan Midgett

Murfreesboro – Kara Jackson

Nashville – Steven Caldwell, Kiersten Priddy, Kaitlin Runnels, Emily Wallis, Wren Washburn

New Boston – Justin Beel

Newhope – Austin Mack

Texarkana – Kara Thompson

Magna cum Laude (GPA 3.7 – 3.89)

Amity – Kaden Owens

Ashdown – Isabella Woolfley

De Queen – Jesus Campos-Gaona, Zoe Helms, Imagene Pedraza

Foreman – Caroline Beasley, Melissa Wright

Gillham – Angelica Aguilar

Langley – Taylor Kelley

Lockesburg – Stephanie Wiley

McCaskill – Kristen Hendry

Mineral Springs – Kendyll McKinney

Murfreesboro – Jay Stuard

Nashville – Paula Alvarez, Jenna Hostetler, Justine Seavers, Mason Sillivan

New Boston – Jennifer Beel

Wilton – Are’jeon French

Cum Laude (GPA 3.5 – 3.69)

Ashdown – Thomas Ringgold

Cove – Hannah McLain

De Queen – Adolfo Barreto, Jasmin Cisneros, Jera Cotton, Kane Faulkenberry, Abigail Morris, Penelope Sims, Samantha Wilkerson

Dierks – Lillian Glass

Foreman – Meghan Buchanon, Landon Lansdell, Shanika Wright

Langley – Sydney Bruce

Lockesburg – Cesar Cortes Espinoza, Emily Neel, Shayla Pruitt

Murfreesboro – JohnAaron Legate

Nashville – Samuel Rodgers

Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Members:

Katie Clinton of Amity

Anna Sutton of Amity

Demi Leonard of Horatio

Easton Stevens of Kirby

Samuel Rodgers of Nashville

Andrea Davis of Texarkana

In addition, 19 area high school students earned an Associate’s Degree from UA Cossatot, including:

Anna Sutton of Amity

Isabella Woolfley of Ashdown

Madison Gentry, Zoe Helms, Elaina Rivas, Jamileth Rueda & Penelope Sims of De Queen

Ally Hogg of Dierks

Demi Leonard of Horatio

Alexus Caldwell, Katie Clinton, Knighten Richter & Emily Tigue of Glenwood

Easton Stevens of Kirby

Taylor Kelley of Langley

Aubrey Carver & Destiney Conatser of Lockesburg

Kiersten Priddy & Emily Wallis of Nashville

Fourteen students earned their GED’s at UAC:

Kaida Bromley, Kaylee Farrier, Jakailyn Martin &Asia Tavorn– Ashdown

Jayla Verdin – De Queen

Evette Hamer, Aiden Reaves & Brayden Sexton – Foreman

Katherine Chambers, Elijah Hamilton, Matthew Strain & Jayla Verdin – Nashville

Christian Farmer – Newhope

Nahomi Ruiz – Wickes

The complete roster of Spring 2024 graduates includes:

Angel Abarca, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen

Angelica Aguilar, Associate of Science, Business, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Gillham

Lisandro Alfaro, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Mineral Springs

Lester Jared, Alonso, CWLD, Technical Certificate, Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Dierks

Esteban Alvarez, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Paula Alvarez, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville

Jonathan Anderson, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Dallas

Axel Andraca, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Fernando Aparicio, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen

Maddox Arnold, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Nashville

Stephanie Bagley, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg

Ramiro Bahena, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Alexander Bailey, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Murfreesboro

Brittany Bailey, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Juan, Balderas, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen

Tracy Banks, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Nashville

Kaitlyn Barnes, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Adolfo Barreto, Technical Certificate , Welding, Technical Certificate , Pipe Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding SMAW Stainless Steel, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding GTAW, De Queen

Alexis Baughn, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville

Jesse Bearden, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Nashville

Caroline Beasley, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, 24.01, Foreman

Jennifer Beel, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, New Boston

Justin Beel, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Technical Certificate, General Studies, New Boston

Kevin Bernal Lara, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen

Cole Binkley, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Lockesburg

Terry Bohanan, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, De Queen

Josue Bolanos Lopez, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Skylar Bostic, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Murfreesboro

William Bradford, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Horatio

Tucker Brown, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate , Pipe Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding GTAW, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding SMAW Stainless Steel, De Queen

Sydney Bruce, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Langley

Meghan Buchanan, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Foreman

Kolton Buck, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, McCaskill

Kyle Burnham, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Nashville

Victoria Burns, Technical Certificate, General Studies, New Boston

Alexus Caldwell, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of Science, Psychology, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Glenwood

Isai Camacho, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Automotive & Diesel Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Certificate of Proficiency, Electrical Systems & Engine Performance, Nashville

Jasmin Camacho, Certificate of Proficiency, Emergency Medical Technology, Nashville

Javier Campos-Gaona, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Technical Certificate, Automotive & Diesel Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Certificate of Proficiency, Electrical Systems & Engine Performance, De Queen

William Capps, Technical Certificate, Welding, 48.051, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Hot Springs

Jose Carbajal, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding SMAW, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding GMAW/FCAW, Horatio

Aubrey Carver, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg

Heather Castle, Certificate of Proficiency, Digital Media & Marketing, Ozan

Daniel Chambers, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Umpire

Clyde Chandler, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen

Nolan Chandler, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Ashdown

Matthew Chaney, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks

Jasmin Cisneros, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Ethan Clay, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Lockesburg

Katie, Clinton, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Glenwood

Destiney Conatser, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, 24.01, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg

Kelly Corley, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Horatio

Cesar Cortes Espinoza, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Lockesburg

Jera Cotten, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, De Queen

Kaydee Cowling, Associate of Science, Agriculture Science, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Addison Cox, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, Nashville

Colton Cox, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Murfreesboro

Jason Coy, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Ashdown

Jared Crabtree, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Murfreesboro

Patrick Crumpton, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Foreman

Andrea Davis, Associate of Applied Science, General Business, Technical Certificate, Accounting, Technical Certificate, Business Management, Texarkana

Kevin Denova, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, De Queen

Laynee, Dinger, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Shalamar Dinger, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg

Hailey Elmore, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, De Queen

Donovan Ester, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen

Eufemia Estrada, Associate of Applied Science, General Business, Amity

Neely Everett, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Ashdown

Garrett Ewing, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Nashville

Kane Faulkenberry, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Michelle Ferretiz, Certificate of Proficiency, Esthetician, De Queen

Kendall Foster, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, Dierks

Brayden Frachiseur, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, De Queen

Are’jeon French, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Technical Certificate , General Studies, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Wilton

Sarah Fulgium, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Dierks

Todd Gallegos Certificate of Proficiency, Emergency Medical Technology, Mineral Springs

Daniel Garcia, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Gurdon

Florencio Garcia, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen

Madison Gentry, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen

Lillian Glass, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Dierks

Ercilia Gomez, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, De Queen

Mirian Gomez, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Alexis Gonzalez, Technical Certificate, Automotive & Diesel Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Certificate of Proficiency, Electrical Systems & Engine Performance, Bearden

Madison Gray, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville

Carter Hamilton, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Lockesburg

Zoe Helms, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen

Kristen Hendry, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, McCaskill

Kevin Hernandez, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Gillham

Manuel Hernandez, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding GMAW/FCAW, Certificate of Proficiency, Pipe Welding SMAW, De Queen

Marisol Hernandez, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Orlando Herrera, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, De Queen

Kevin Herrington, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Dierks

Jacob Hibbs, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Andrew Hill, Technical Certificate, General Studies Dierks

Jeron Hill Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Dierks

Tiffany Hill, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Ashdown

Cohl Hinton Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Ashdown

William Hockaday, Certificate of Proficiency, Emergency Medical Technology, Nashville

Ally Hogg, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Dierks

Keyonna Holley, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, 24.01, Centerville

AmAr Hopkins, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Mineral Springs

Jenna Hostetler, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Nashville

Xitlally Huesca, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, De Queen

Casen Hunter, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Lockesburg

Haley Hutzel, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, Prescott

Kara Jackson, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Murfreesboro

Marco Jimenez, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Mineral Springs

Nakesha Johnson, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Mineral Springs

Benjamin Johnson, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen

Curtis Jones, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks

Braden Kegley, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Foreman

Taylor Kelley, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Langley

Braydee Kennemore, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Ashdown

Allison King, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Dierks

Cason Klitz, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Winthrop

Linda Kuykendall, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Technical Certificate , General Studies, De Queen

Landon Lansdell, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Foreman

Carley Lee, Certificate of Proficiency, Nail Technician, Winthrop

Sadie Leeper, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen

Santana Leeper, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Antoine

JohnAaron Legate, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Murfreesboro

Demi Leonard, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Horatio

Easton Leonard, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Horatio

Isauro Lopez, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Austin Mack, Associate of Science, Business, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Newhope

Joshua Marcum, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Nashville

Josue Marquez, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks

Adrian Martinez, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Diana Martinez, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, De Queen

Diego Martinez, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, De Queen

Lorena Mauldin, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, Dierks

Juane Maxwell, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Lockesburg

Kendyll McKinney, Associate of Science, Business, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Mineral Springs

Hannah McLain, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Cove

Merced Medina, Certificate of Proficiency, Esthetician, Mineral Springs

Jessica Medina-Frias, Certificate of Proficiency, Nail Technician, Nashville

Giovanni Mendez, Technical Certificate, Business Management, Certificate of Proficiency, Business Management, De Queen

Yandel Mendez, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, De Queen

Megan Midgett, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg

Austin Miller, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Lockesburg

Stacy Miller, Associate of Science, Middle Level Education, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Wickes

Brandon Morales, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Roxanna Morales Duran, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate , General Studies, De Queen

Lorel Morphew, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Abigail Morris, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Hunter Morris, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks

Lauren Mounts, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Nashville

Jazmin Munguia, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Jared Munoz, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, De Queen

Kendall Muse, Technical Certificate, Cosmetology, New Hope

Emily Neal, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Lockesburg

Carlie Neel, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Langley

Carlie Neel, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Langley

Yerania Neri-Garcia, Technical Certificate, Accounting, Nashville

Kaden, Owens, Associate of Science, Agriculture Business, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Technical Certificate, Agriculture, 1.0000, Amity

Zachary Patrick, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Nashville

Luke Pearce, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen

Imagene Pedraza, CA, Technical Certificate, Agriculture, De Queen

Jandy Peek, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate , General Studies, Haworth

Jennifer Perez, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Mineral Springs

Maurice Piggee, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Jorge Pioquinto, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Nashville

Hayden Powers, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Lockesburg

Kiersten Priddy, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville

Reed Proctor, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Foreman

Shayla Pruitt, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Lockesburg

Kevin Quiroz, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Horatio

N’kyia Randle, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Columbus

Ashley Rechkemmer, Associate of Science, Psychology, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Ashdown

Knighten Richter, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Glenwood

Thomas Ringgold, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Ashdown

Perla Rios, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, 24.01, Nashville

Elaina Rivas, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen

Samuel Rodgers, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Nashville

Alejandra Rodriguez, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Gerardo Rosas, Technical Certificate, Welding, De Queen

Jorge Rosas, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Thomas Rosenbaum, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Mineral Springs

Holly Rucker, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Nashville

Jamileth Rueda, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen

Kaitlin Runnels, Technical Certificate, Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Nashville

Jesus Salazar, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Dierks

Gabriel Sanchez, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Jennifer Santamaria, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville

Nancy Santiago, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, De Queen

Blake Sawyer, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, De Queen

Faurice Scott, Certificate of Proficiency, Accounting, Texarkana

Justine Seavers, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville

Kaden Segraves, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Foreman

Rachel Servante, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, De Queen

Eli Sharp, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Umpire

Mark Sillavan, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Nashville

Mason Sillavan, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Nashville

Rustin Simmons, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Newhope

Penelope Sims, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, De Queen

Wade Skinner, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Murfreesboro

Conner Smith, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Foreman

Samiyah Smith, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Rayville

Edward Sosa, Associate of Science, Business, De Queen

Jaden Soto, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, De Queen

Brian Staggers Jr., Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, Nashville

Ethan Starwalt, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Dierks

Easton Stevens, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Kirby

Shastity Stone, Associate of Science, Middle Level Education, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, 13.05, Foreman

Adam Strange, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Lockesburg

Jay Stuard, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Murfreesboro

Ethan Sullivan, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Nashville

Anna Sutton, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Amity

Bryan Tapia, Technical Certificate, Welding, De Queen

Brayden Taylor, Associate of Science, Agriculture Business, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Technical Certificate, Agriculture, Amity

Ulyses Tepozotlan, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, De Queen

Kara Thompson, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Texarkana

Emily Tigue, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Glenwood

Ismael Tinajero, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Horatio

Kenyon Turner, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, Programmable Controls, Technical Certificate, Industrial Electricity, Technical Certificate, Industrial Technology, Amity

Cristian Varela-Hernandez, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Horatio

John Viana, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, De Queen

Gunner Voss, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Winthrop

Anna Wade, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Ashdown

Ashlee Waller, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Ashdown

QueVon Walley, Technical Certificate, General Studies, La Porte

Emily Wallis, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Nashville

Robert Walraven, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Ashdown

Eli Ward, Associate of Science, Agriculture Business, Technical Certificate, Agriculture, Horatio

Wiley Washburn, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate , General Studies, Nashville

Henry Welch, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Winthrop

Hunter White, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, Kirby

Stephanie Wiley, Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Certificate of Proficiency, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Certificate of Proficiency, Mechanical Devices, Lockesburg

Samantha Wilkerson, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Rachel Williamson, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, De Queen

Cailey Wilson, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, Industrial Motors & Controls, Murfreesboro

Casey Winser, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Andreia Wolcott, Associate of Arts, Teaching, Associate of Science, Teaching: K-6, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, Teaching Assistant, Certificate of Proficiency, Teaching Assistant, Technical Certificate, General Studies, De Queen

Jerome Wolcott, Certificate of Proficiency, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, De Queen

Blane Woods, Certificate of Proficiency, SMAW Welding, Nashville

Isabella Woolfley, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Ashdown

William Worley, Certificate of Proficiency, Emergency Medical Technology, Nashville

Melissa Wright, Associate of Science, Psychology, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Technical Certificate, General Studies, Foreman

Shanika Wright, Technical Certificate, Health Professions, Foreman

Hunter Young, Associate of General Studies, General Studies, Dierks

Kevin Zunun, Certificate of Proficiency, MIG Welding, Certificate of Proficiency, TIG Welding, De Queen

The University of Arkansas Cossatot is a community college in Southwest Arkansas accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Offering technical certification and Associate degrees, UAC also collaborates with other colleges and universities to offer bachelor’s degrees on its three campuses. UAC is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Institution in compliance with the Higher Education Act of 1965 and other Civil Rights laws and offers equal opportunity for admission and employment. Employment preference is given to applicants possessing a Career Readiness Certificate (CRC) with all other qualifications being equal. Programs and activities of UAC are provided to all students without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, age, disability, Vietnam era veteran or special disabled veteran status, or sex. Questions or concerns regarding affirmative action can be directed to the Compliance Officer, c/o UA Cossatot, 183 College Drive, De Queen, AR 71832. For Arkansas RELAY Voiced Services call 711 or 800-285-1121. Visit www.cccua.edu for more information.