John L. Colorigh, Sr.

John L. Colorigh “Johnny the Jet”, 81, of Texarkana, passed away on November 3, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born July 9, 1942 in Miller County to John C. and Mattie Sue Colorigh.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

John was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jimmy Colorigh and one sister Margie Colorigh.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Paula Colorigh of Texarkana; one son John Colorigh and wife Ashley of Malta, Texas; grandchildren John Christian Colorigh, Brittney Ann Colorigh; daughter in law Marcy Colorigh; two sister in laws Vickie Starnes and husband Donnie, Wanda Colorigh; one nephew Britt Smith; long time friend Haas Owen, and his fur buddy Cooper.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 6, 2023 at Chapelwood Cemetery. 09/1942

