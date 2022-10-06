Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

John Paul Meyer, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, October 3, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Meyer was born January 4, 1943, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Frank and Evelyn (Corbett) Meyer. He was retired from the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He was of the Catholic Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Meyer of Texarkana; daughter Rebecca Kurowski of Holdingford, Minnesota; two sons, David Meyer of Oakland, Maryland and Douglas Meyer of St. Paul, Minnesota; one sister, Hester Jirovec of Cannon Falls, Minnesota along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 10, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

