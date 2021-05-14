John Robinson

Advertisement

John Ernest Robinson, age 63, passed from this life into the arms of the Savior on Sunday, May 2, 2021 due to complications of diabetes and heart disease.

He was residing in Phoenix, Arizona after relocating there 16 years ago to marry the love of his life, Joy. Born in Texarkana, Arkansas, he grew up in Little Rock. He attended McClellan High School and UALR. John was known by his family and friends as a lover of music and technology. From an early age, he enjoyed learning. He spent countless hours reading, absorbing information and knowledge. He was a loyal son and brother. Ever a defender of the underdog, he came to the rescue of people and animals his entire life, frequently sacrificing from his heart and home for others. Above all, he was a lifelong student of the Word, an unashamed believer, unwavering in his faith, and child of his Lord, Jesus Christ.

John was widowed in December with the untimely passing of his wife, Joy AnnMarie Cox Robinson.

Advertisement

He is survived by his parents Roy Thomas and Dorothy Jenendel Robinson; sisters, Theresa Barnett, Susan Cross, Debra Smith and Sharon Stovall; brothers-in-law Robert Barnett and Aaron Smith; and “adopted” daughter Talana Girsch. He also leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by his family, as well as other relatives and friends. He was special to so many and was a father/grandfather figure to a number of people who had the opportunity to become a part of his life. John’s passing leaves a void that will remain, but the assurance of his eternal home with Jesus is our comfort.

He will be buried at Chapelwood Cemetery in Nash, Texas. A memorial service is planned for a later date.