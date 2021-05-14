Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Finalist

Advertisement

Jay Ellington of Ruston, Louisiana is the lone finalist for the City Manager position for the City of Texarkana Arkansas. The Texarkana City Board will vote at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 17th.

Ellington brings a wealth of accomplishments and experience in public administration, having served as Interim Assistant City Manager in Corpus Christi, Texas and as Administrative/General Services Director in Ruston, Louisiana. He has held other executive leadership positions in California and Virginia.

Ellington attended Louisiana Tech University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Recreation Administration. He obtained his MBA from Centenary College and is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute-Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

Advertisement

Jay and his wife, Kathy are excited to relocate to Texarkana and become involved in the life of the community. “I am excited for the opportunity to join the dynamic city of Texarkana, Arkansas,” says Ellington. “I look forward to working in partnership with the community to achieve their goals and vision for the city. I am eager to lead the team of exceptional city employees.”

“This has been a very professional and intentional process by the City Board of Directors,” said Mayor Allen Brown. “Every Director has been engaged and eager to find the best possible leader for our City. Jay’s experience and drive for success are nicely complemented by his family values and personal commitment to doing what is right. I, along with the entire Board of Directors, look forward to getting Jay on board to continue our path forward for the betterment of our citizens and City employees.”