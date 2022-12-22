Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

John Wesley Belk, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Belk was born September 6, 1941, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a retired self-employed contractor with Sears. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church. John enjoyed spending time on the lake, camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Leslie Belk.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Carolyn Belk; two daughters, Terri Barker of Texarkana, Arkansas, Cindy Foster and her husband, Wayne of Maud, Texas; six grandchildren, Scott and Ashli Belk of Texarkana, Texas, Brittney Spriggs of Maud, Texas, Alicia and Zack Guy of Kettering, Ohio, Kaitlyn Barker of Texarkana, Arkansas, Hayle Foster of Maud, Texas, Hannah Foster of Maud, Texas; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Matthews of Texarkana, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 23, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Richard Heyduck officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM.

Memorials may be made to Hardy Memorial Methodist Church or Hospice of Texarkana.

