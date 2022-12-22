Advertisement

Joe Dean Hamilton, 57 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Hamilton was born October 21, 1965 in Tyler, Texas to Ira Gene and Ruby Hamilton. He was an Electrician with Helmerich’s Payne and Tyler Pipeline, and is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Loneta Lynn Hamilton of New Boston, Texas, one son, Terry Lee Hamilton and girlfriend Bayley Miller of New Boston, Texas, two daughters, Nicole and husband Steven Bowman of Tyler, Texas, Tifffany and husband Rocky Roberts of Whitehouse, Texas, three sisters, Ann Elmore of Schulenburg, Texas, Donna Gene and husband Philip Eledge of Tyler, Texas, Martha Sue Shackelford of Dallas, Texas, 8 grandchildren, Jericho Roberts, Kylah Roberts and Fiancé Kieland of Whitehouse, Texas, Noah Roberts, Hurley Tate, Hudson Tate, Addy Bowman, Brodie Bowman and Braxton Bowman (due in April) all of Tyler, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rol Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

