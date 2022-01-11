Advertisement

John William Tharp, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on January 6, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Tharp was born on April 11, 1945 in Texarkana, Texas to his parents Charles and Ollie May Tharp. He was a lifelong resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. He loved hunting, fishing, and was a workaholic. He was a well-respected man and was loved by everyone.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of forty-eight years, Sarah Tharp; son, James Tharp; brother, Charles Tharp Jr.; and sister, Rose Tharp.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Wendy Pierce and husband Kevin of Genoa, Arkansas, Carolyn Burks and husband Eric Ahlstrom of Genoa, Arkansas; special friend, Peggy Watson of Genoa, Arkansas; sister, Mary Williams of Genoa, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Eric Gillam of Genoa, Arkansas, John Pennington of Genoa, Arkansas, Kelsey Ray and husband Bobby of Genoa, Arkansas, Nolan Pennington of Genoa Arkansas, Kaleb Pierce and wife Cheyenne of Longview, Texas, Megan Pierce of Texarkana, Arkansas; three great-grandchildren, Logan Pennington, Kimberly Lane, and Spencer Ray; special puppy, Sophie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will be held between 2:00 – 4:00pm Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be at 2:00pm on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

